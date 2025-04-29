Charity ‘seems to get busier every week’
Please think carefully before breeding your dog as one of those pups could well find its way to us when it's no longer cute or the owner is just bored of it or has done no training and the dog begins to have behavioural issues.
One of the days saw us doing outreach with one of the dogs we have rehomed. At Northumberland Dog Rescue, the relationship with our dogs doesn't end at adoption. We are always on hand to provide advice and support to new owners which is one of the reasons we keep our rehoming area relatively small.
We also did some fundraising in Pets at Home, in Morpeth, supporting their Easter appeal with an Easter raffle.
Our dog-sitting service at Bamburgh Castle on a Sunday and Monday is up and running again and continues to be very popular.
Our big boy Jive went home with his key worker Shyan for the weekend to see how he would manage in a home environment. Shyan has done an enormous amount of work with Jive. When he first arrived, he would urinate from fear if you went anywhere near him so to see him happy to go home with her and be around her dogs (he had met them on several occasions before).
He was quite worried by some of the household appliances when they made various noises but once he realised they weren't a threat he settled down again. Apart from the dreaded vacuum cleaner but then lots of dogs are scared of them.
