Charity ‘seems to get busier every week’

A dog-sitting service at Bamburgh Castle is up and running again this year to allow pet owners to look round the inside of the castle where dogs aren't allowed.

​The weeks just seem to be getting busier here at NDR – s​adly, we have been inundated in the past few days with people wanting to give up their dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please think carefully before breeding your dog as one of those pups could well find its way to us when it's no longer cute or the owner is just bored of it or has done no training and the dog begins to have behavioural issues.

One of the days saw us doing outreach with one of the dogs we have rehomed. At Northumberland Dog Rescue, the relationship with our dogs doesn't end at adoption. We are always on hand to provide advice and support to new owners which is one of the reasons we keep our rehoming area relatively small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also did some fundraising in Pets at Home, in Morpeth, supporting their Easter appeal with an Easter raffle.

Jive, a caucasian shepherd x malinois.

Our dog-sitting service at Bamburgh Castle on a Sunday and Monday is up and running again and continues to be very popular.

Our big boy Jive went home with his key worker Shyan for the weekend to see how he would manage in a home environment. Shyan has done an enormous amount of work with Jive. When he first arrived, he would urinate from fear if you went anywhere near him so to see him happy to go home with her and be around her dogs (he had met them on several occasions before).

He was quite worried by some of the household appliances when they made various noises but once he realised they weren't a threat he settled down again. Apart from the dreaded vacuum cleaner but then lots of dogs are scared of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]