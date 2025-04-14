Lockie the bloodhound has found a new home.

This week has seen beautiful bloodhound Lockie leave us to start afresh at her new home.

She was always going to be a popular dog as bloodhounds are not a common dog to see nowadays and not only was Lockie beautiful on the outside but also she had just the sweetest, goofy nature. She went to a home who is very familiar with the breed and when she met this particular family, we just knew that she was the perfect match for them.

Lexi, one of our longer term residents who has needed quite a lot of work with her socialisation, joined the German Shepherd Northumberland Dog Walk Group on Saturday for a walk along the beach with our trustee Stewart, who has devoted a lot of time to her. They had a very successful walk with her walking alongside other dogs and owners. So well done Lexi and Stewart and thank you to the group for letting us take part.

We had two new residents join us, chihuahua father and son Buster and Teddy. Chihuahuas have a bad reputation for being yappy, snappy dogs but these two are just amazing.

Both are friendly and affectionate, very well behaved on visits to the vets and in the car, having no issues being fostered with a cat and meeting other dogs at the rescue centre – an utterly delightful pair. They have a couple of health issues to be sorted out, so more information will be following on them shortly.

Last weekend saw the resumption of our dog sitting service at Bamburgh Castle, where for a minimum donation of £5 for 30 minutes or £10 for an hour, our volunteers will look after your dog while you look around the castle which is out-of -bounds for four-legged friends. Dogs are welcome in the castle grounds. Check out the Bamburgh Castle website for details and dates the dog-sitting service will be running.

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]