A campaigner who fought for pedestrian access to the housing development she lives on has celebrated the opening of a new footpath.

Housebuilders Persimmon and Bellway have funded the new walkway to provide residents of the Fairways and Arcot Manor estates in Cramlington with safe access to local shops and services. Previously, the only access to the town centre had been via the busy A1068.

The planning permission granted for the development did include connections with the town centre but only when a certain number of homes were built.

While that threshold has yet to be reached, the housebuilders have chosen to act now following a campaign led by resident Julia Dowd and local councillors.

Martin Thrumble of Persimmon North East and estate resident Julia Dowd on the new footpath. (Photo by LDRS)

Julia said: “It was like the Berlin Wall coming down. I know that sounds ridiculous but the simple thing of having a path in has created so many options for residents.

“You can walk into town in less than half an hour. There is a shop round the corner and a post box we can use. It is just a lovely thing to see.

“It should have been there from the start, but it has had such a positive impact. It is really good news.

“It means residents, families, and children will now be able to access local services, schools, local parks, and the wider town centre safely on foot without the need for people having to jump into their cars.”

Martin Thrumble, technical director of Persimmon North East, said: “We are pleased to have been able to step in and provide this new pedestrian link for residents.

“Although delivery of the new homes and associated infrastructure is progressing in line with the planning approvals granted, we appreciated the concerns raised by residents and the desire to see some kind of link in place sooner than originally envisaged.”

The area’s ward councillor, Barry Flux, described the news as “marvellous”.

He continued: “I am very pleased that the connectivity is in place for the estate. Obviously as the development continues there needs to be a pace kept up making sure all infrastructure needs are met and all roads and paths are built when they are needed.