Protest march held in Cramlington to highlight pedestrian safety concerns

Protesters marching to Northumberlandia.

Residents of The Fairways and Arcot Manor developments walked to Northumberlandia to highlight their pedestrian safety concerns.

They currently must cross 50mph dual carriageway Fisher Lane to access buses into Cramlington and Blyth, and walk along the same road to get to the town centre by foot.

Residents want to see a safer crossing point, together with appropriate signs and a temporary or permanent footpath giving residents access to local services

Householders started to contact Northumberland County Council about pedestrian safety back in 2019, but they say their pleas for action have fallen on deaf ears, although discussions are planned.

Julia Dowd, who lives on The Fairways estate, said: "We had tremendous support from our residents with around 50 taking part on our walk.

“Motorists contacted the police due to safety concerns and the police officers who attended were amazing. Despite the fact that Northumberland County Council think that our current access for the last three years (and ongoing) is acceptable; the police, motorists and residents do not.

"Even though residents regularly use the opposite side of the road to access to Northumberlandia (our closest recreational area) and our local pub, the police deemed this route unsafe for us to return to our homes and we had to be escorted back by them on the opposite side of the road meaning we could not complete our planned route.

Residents of The Fairways and Arcot Manor are calling for new footpath links.

“In fact, if a group (2 or more people) of us were to walk from the pub or Northumberlandia on the opposite side of the road, which residents believe is the safest as the road is wider and visibility is better, we would be considered to be obstructing a highway.

"I therefore believe that not only should we have our planned temporary path, a reduction in speed limit, adequate signage and improved crossing point but we should also have a path up towards Northumberlandia and onto Blagdon Lane.

“The overall housing development of 1,600 homes will likely have in excess of 3,000 residents, which will eventually connect all residents of Cramlington to us via the current cycle and pedestrian pathways. A path leading from the opposite side of our development would not only benefit residents of our development but also the wider Cramlington community.

“Meetings with council leaders are being planned next week and I hope that sensible conversations can be had with a plan of how we move things forward for the benefit of Cramlington residents.”

The protest march.

A petition launched by the group collected 292 signatures.