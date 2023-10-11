Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust has confirmed the fallen 50ft tree will be removed from the Hadrian’s Wall site where it previously stood for nearly 200 years and stored at one of its properties.

A 60-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are on police bail in connection with the incident.

Andrew Poad, the site’s general manager, said: “Today we are beginning the careful task of preparing the site before the tree is lifted by crane tomorrow and transported to a safe location.

The Sycamore Gap tree has been sat precariously on Hadrian's Wall since it was felled a fortnight ago. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“It is currently in a precarious position resting on the wall so it is necessary we move it now, both to preserve the world-famous monument that is Hadrian’s Wall and to make the site safe again for visitors.

“We have explored every option for moving the tree and while it is not possible to lift it in one go, as the tree is multi-stemmed with a large crown, we have aimed to keep the trunk in as large sections as possible, to give us flexibility on what the tree becomes in future.

“We are encouraging people to stay away from the site while these complex and difficult operations take place.”

The iconic tree was voted English Tree of the Year 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and was much-loved internationally.

Emblematic of the North East, It was also known as the Robin Hood Tree after featuring in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Andrew said the National Trust was “amazed and inspired by” the messages they had been inundated with from people around the world after the tree was cut down, which showed it “held a special and often poignant place in many people’s hearts.”

He added: “Over the coming weeks, we will work with partners such as Northumberland National Park to find the best way of paying tribute to this much-loved tree and involving the public in this process.

“The nature of the site, which is designated by Unesco and is a scheduled ancient monument, means our plans must be carefully thought through. We kindly ask people to please bear with us while we consider what might be possible.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us, donated, or offered their help and support. We are overwhelmed by the generosity.”

Since the felling, seeds from the tree have been collected and a temporary fence has been installed to protect the tree’s stump, which may begin to sprout new shoots in time.

Tony Gates, chief executive officer at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “We understand how difficult this time has been, not only for everyone who has felt shock, sadness, and anger at what happened but for considering what are the right decisions going forward.

“The intention is to ensure that the tree is stored safely so that full consideration can be given to how best to use the tree in future.