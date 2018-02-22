MP raises Northumberland A1 closure in Parliament

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan raised the impending full closure of the A1 in north Northumberland in the House of Commons this morning.

Highways England plans to close a four-mile stretch of the A1, from south of the Wandylaw junction to Adderstone Services, in both directions, 24 hours a day, for 17 days from next Friday, (March 2), for carriageway resurfacing.

The authority said that the impact had been 'carefully considered' and that the full closure meant the work would be done quicker, but the lack of consultation sparked anger, leading to an apology from regional director, Richard Marshall.

Today, the Conservative MP for Berwick called for a debate in the House of Commons on the communications and consultation strategy of Highways Englands in regard to the closure during Business Questions.

The Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom MP, said that Mrs Trevelyan was absolutely right to raise this important issue on the floor of the House of Commons and raised the possibility of a debate on this matter.

A public meeting about the proposed closure is taking place on Saturday at 11am at the Blue Bell Hotel, in Belford, and will be attended by Mrs Trevelyan, Northumberland County Council leader Peter Jackson and David Wheatley, who is head of scheme delivery at Highways England.

Mrs Trevelyan said: "It is vital that these matters are raised in Parliament, so this situation and the failure of Highways England to communicate properly and consult with the community can be raised with Ministers. This has caused incredible anxiety and worry in north Northumberland with many businesses and residents concerned for their livelihoods after being caught completely by surprise on such a major issue that will affect their lives.

"I want to ensure that this never happens again and communities do not have to feel the way that ours has over recent weeks. I would encourage everybody to attend the public meeting on Saturday so that all the views and concerns of residents can be aired and discussed fully, so that Highways England knows exactly what people think of the consultation effort and that we can minimise the impact of any roadworks on businesses and residents."