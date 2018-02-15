Public meeting arranged to discuss A1 closure

A public meeting has been called about a planned closure of the A1 in north Northumberland.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has called the meeting, which will also be attended by Northumberland County Council leader Peter Jackson and David Wheatley, head of scheme delivery at Highways England.

It will be held at the Blue Bell Hotel, Belford on Saturday, February 24 at 11am.

This public meeting has been called following a meeting that was held last week by Anne-Marie with Peter Jackson and Highways England, regarding the proposed closure of the A1, which will be closed from Warenford to Wandylaw from March 2 for 17 days.

Anne-Marie said “Last week I demanded a meeting with Highways England to lay out, in detail, the serious concerns that everyone in the community has about the proposed closure, and the potential impact on those communities, businesses, and residents. The lack of public consultation is a deep concern of mine and I want to make sure that the communities voice is heard loud and clear on this, and that is why I have called this public meeting.”

“Highways England have apologised for their lack of consultation and they assured me last week that there will be 24 hour access to all emergency vehicles. Critically, Highways England agreed with us that they would hold a door to door impact survey of residents in conjunction with this public meeting so that the wide-ranging concerns of the many, many constituents who have contacted me can be aired, and discussed fully, so that we can minimise the impact of any roadworks on businesses and residents. I would encourage everyone to come along to make their voice heard."