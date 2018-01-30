More recruits for Alnwick-based research firm

Three new chemists have joined Arcinova’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) team as demand for its services grows.

It is the latest announcement from the Alnwick-based company which is expanding and taking on new recruits in a number of its departments.

The company, which provides both integrated end to end solutions and standalone services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has recruited synthetic chemists Stephen McQuaker and Celia Brammah, and API development chemist Martin Wilmshurst, as part of the ongoing expansion of its API services.

The appointments follow the addition last year of two new 20-litre GMP vessel streams to Arcinova’s facilities.

Martin Wilmshurst, who specialises in scaling up and developing manufacturing processes for drug candidates, has a BA from Queens College, Oxford, a PhD in organic chemistry from UCL and undertook postdoctoral research at the Universit頤e Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in France. Prior to joining Arcinova, he held positions at a number of international companies working in drug development.

He said: “I was attracted to this position because of Arcinova’s vibrant working culture and innovative approach, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience across GMP manufacturing, custom synthesis and route design to the API team.”

Celia Brammah, who holds an MChem in chemistry from Durham University, joins Arcinova from Johnson Matthey, where she worked as a graduate scientist.

She said: “Arcinova has built up an excellent reputation both in the North East and across the UK as a place where talent is nurtured. I was therefore delighted to be offered the chance to work in synthetic chemistry here, after working in this field earlier in my career.”

Stephen McQuaker, who has a PhD in organic chemistry and chemical biology from the University of Glasgow, previously worked as a senior process development chemist at Hartlepool-based Frutarom and as an R&D formulation assistant at Reckitt Benckiser’s Hull facility.

He said: “Arcinova is truly a company on the up with fantastic opportunities and an excellent range of facilities. The position was a really good fit for my skills and I’m excited to be opening the next chapter in my career here.”

Paul Quigley, head of API at Arcinova, said: “We are delighted to welcome Celia, Martin and Stephen to the Arcinova team. Their expertise will further boost the support we offer to pharma and biotech companies across the world and their appointments come at a time when we are seeing increased demand for our API-related services.

“With the recent addition of two 20-litre GMP streams to our API manufacturing facility, this is an exciting time for our API department and we’re looking forward to what 2018 will bring.”

In December, Arcinova announced the recruitment of three graduates for its bioanalysis team as well as a major expansion of its chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) department.

Ian Shott, managing director of Arcinova, said: “We are committed to the continuing growth of our API team, which complements the major investments we have made in our drug substance and drug product capabilities, and supports our ability to offer a range of integrated services from one site.”