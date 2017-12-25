Alnwick-based company continues to take on staff

An Alnwick-based company working in pharmaceuticals has announced a major expansion of its chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) department.

Arcinova, which provides both end-to-end solutions and standalone services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has recruited seven new scientists to strengthen its CMC team.

The recruits include Luke Robinson, Ellie Woodhead and Lucy Carruthers, who have joined the department as analytical scientists, Hannah Reed, who has been appointed as a manufacturing scientist, and Emily Kelly and Marivel Burden, who have joined as microbiologists.

Luke, from Northumberland, is a recent graduate from Sunderland University, where he studied biopharmaceutical science. He was recently presented with the Agilent prize for Excellence in Pharmaceutical Analysis for achieving the top mark in his final year for advanced analytical technique.

“Arcinova has built up an excellent reputation in the scientific community so when I was offered the chance to join the company on graduation, I took it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to building on my skills and being part of a company that is moving forward at a rapid pace.”

Ellie, also from Northumberland, graduated earlier this year from Loughborough University with a degree in medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry, while Lucy, from Leeds, holds a chemistry with biomedical science degree from Northumbria University, and joins Arcinova from Covance, where she worked as an analytical chemist.

Northumberland-born Hannah accepted her position at Arcinova after working as a radiochemist for Alliance Medical Radio Pharmacy for more than three years. She holds a degree in microbiology from the University of Manchester.

Emily, who is originally from Hartlepool, graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a degree in biomedical sciences and joins Arcinova from Billingham-based Eurofins.

Marivel Burden, from Guisborough, holds a degree in applied biology from Northumbria University and an MSc in biotechnology from Teesside University. She previously worked for Parker Hannifin for 10 years.

She said: “Arcinova is a forward-thinking company with a world-class range of capabilities and facilities, and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to bring my wide range of skills to the CMC team here.”

Arcinova has extensive experience in the CMC aspects of molecule development and offers a wide range of CMC.

Martin Gray, head of CMC at Arcinova, said: “Strengthening our CMC department with talented scientists is a key part of our growth strategy and enables us to serve even more businesses from our facility in Alnwick. We’re delighted to welcome our new recruits and look forward to seeing the impact they will make for our customers nationally and internationally.”