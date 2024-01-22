Man in critical condition and traffic disruption ongoing after crash with fallen tree in Cramlington during Storm Isha
Two cars, a black BMW 3 Series 335d and black Volkswagen Jetta, hit a fallen tree on the A1068 Fisher Lane, between the A1172 Station Road roundabout and the Foxton Mill roundabout, just before 7am on Monday, 22 January.
Emergency services were called and two people were taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. The BMW driver, a 26-year-old man, had life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
His next of kin have been informed. The VW driver is understood to not be injured.
Northumbria Police determined that the cars crashed into the tree separately, and have launched an investigation into the incident.
The force is appealing for witnesses, particularly any with CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward by calling 101 or using the Northumbria Police website.
Fisher Lane remained closed overnight. According to AA Roadwatch, one of the carriageways remains shut.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said yesterday: "We were called to a road traffic collision this morning, 22 January, at 7am on A1172 Station Road roundabout, near to the junction with A1068 Fisher Lane in Cramlington.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader, and two Hazardous Area Response Team crews. Two patients were taken to RVI hospital."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.55am today, Monday, police were alerted to a collision on the A1172 Station Road roundabout, near to the junction with A1068 Fisher Lane in Cramlington.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene where it was reported two cars had separately collided with a tree that had fallen on the road.”