Storm Isha hits Northumberland with gusts of nearly 100mph recorded near Alnwick

Gusts of nearly 100mph hit Northumberland as Storm Isha rushed through.

A top wind speed of 99mph was recorded at Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The storm has caused school closures, power cuts, and significant travel disruption, notably for rail travel north of Newcastle.

Travel disruption

Remote Radar Head Brizlee, near Alnwick. Picture: Warrant Officer Paul Kiddell

LNER has warned that disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

The railway in Scotland is currently closed to all trains. There is also damage to overhead electric wires between Dunbar and Edinburgh. As a result, there will be no LNER service north of Dunbar in either direction until noon on Monday at the earliest.

Passengers are being advised to defer their journey until later in the day and to check their full journey before going to the station.

The rail operator is working with Network Rail to assess damage to infrastructure north of Newcastle caused by the weather, which will in turn determine when trains will start running.

Customers with tickets for Monday can defer travel up to and including Thursday, 25 January. LNER ticket restrictions on Monday will be lifted and customers who are booked wholly to travel with LNER can use their ticket on any LNER service.

Alternatively, if you are no longer travelling, you are entitled to a full refund of your unused tickets.

TransPennine Express is strongly urging customers travelling between Newcastle and Edinburgh not to travel until at least noon on Monday.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.

“We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead, allow extra time, check their journey up until the last minute, and follow the guidance provided.”

School closures

Northumberland County Council has announced that a number of schools are closed today due to the impact of the storm.

Greenhaugh Primary School and Bellingham Middle School have both closed due to an inability to get staff and pupils to the site due to the aftermath of the storm.

Bellingham Middle School has also lost power, as have Lowick C of E Vol Controlled First School, Hexham First School, and Otterburn Primary School, which are also closed.

Kielder Primary School is closed too, and in the south east of the county Cramlington Shanklea Primary School and Cambois Primary School have closed due to broken central heating.

Harbottle C of E Primary School is also without heating and power, so has closed.

Pupils at Hexham Priory School now need to go home after a power cut at the school.

Central Primary School in Ashington’s upper site is closed due to ongoing gas works.

Branton Primary School has closed this afternoon due to a burst water main.

Council services

Tips in Bebside, Morpeth, and North Seaton have been shut by Northumberland County Council for safety reasons.

Bin collections, however, are going ahead.

The council has also closed Druridge Bay, Bolam Lake, and Plessey Woods country parks so that staff can assess storm damage and check the parks are safe for visitors.

Northern Powergrid update

Northern Powergrid have restored power to 84% of customers affected overnight. The storm resulted in disruption to power supplies, with approximately 32,479 customers having been affected so far. Over 25,260 customers have had their power restored.

Teams have been sent to the worst affected areas and it is anticipated the majority of customers should have their power back on by the end of today.

Customer support vehicles and welfare partners are being deployed to offer help on the ground to those who need it most. These will be very visible with Northern Powergrid branding, where there will be hot drinks and phone charging points available.

Customers should keep an eye out for updates via text message, on Northern Powergrid’s website and on their social media channels.

If you have been impacted by a power cut and you have not yet heard from Northern Powegrid, please call 105 or use their website to report power cuts. You can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Priority Services Membership customers will receive extra help and will be kept updated. Alternatively, contact the priority service line on 0800 169 2996.