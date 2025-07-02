Alnwick Castle is the place to be this summer.

This summer, Alnwick Castle is the place to be for unforgettable experiences – and make the most of our exclusive special getaway offer!

From family-friendly events to historical re-enactments, there’s something for everyone. And now, with the newly-opened Bailiffgate Hotel, your visit can be as luxurious as it is exciting.

Alnwick Castle, one of England’s most iconic castles, is hosting a series of events that promise to captivate visitors of all ages.

Here is a glimpse of what’s on:

Meet Bluey and Bingo (July 5-6): Beloved children’s characters Bluey and her sister Bingo are making a special appearance, offering fun-filled activities for the little ones.

Book talk with Alison Weir (July 9): Join renowned historian Alison Weir as she discusses her latest novel, The Cardinal, delving into the life of Cardinal Wolsey.

Raphael Historic Falconry (July 14-18 and July 28-August 1): Experience the ancient art of falconry with live demonstrations showcasing majestic birds of prey.

Newcastle Garrison & 68th Durham Light Infantry (July 19-20): Step back in time with living history displays, including Napoleonic cannon firing and military drills.

Master Archer Andy Rice (July 19-22 and August 5-8): Witness the skill of medieval longbow archery in captivating demonstrations.

The Three-Inch Fools Present A Midsummer Night’s Dream (July 22): Enjoy an open-air performance of Shakespeare's classic comedy in the castle's enchanting setting.

Relax under the stars with screenings of beloved films:

· The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long (July 31)

· Pretty Woman (August 3)

· Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (August 2)

Nestled beside the walls of Alnwick Castle, the newly-opened Bailiffgate Hotel has turned a new page in Alnwick’s hospitality story.

Once the Duke of Northumberland’s Commissioner’s House and later the Duchess’s School, this Georgian treasure has been elegantly reimagined as a five-star standard retreat that blends heritage with contemporary luxury.

Officially opened by the Duke himself with Earl Percy in June 2025, the hotel stands as both a celebration of local legacy and a bold step forward for the region’s tourism.

The 48-room hotel - including 14 suites - offers views of the castle and surrounding countryside, while its interiors pay homage to the building’s layered past.

Beyond the architecture, the Bailiffgate is already enhancing the town’s visitor economy: Creating 70 jobs, drawing on local craftspeople, and establishing partnerships with regional producers.

Its signature restaurant, Motte & Bailey, led by acclaimed chef Paul Blakey, offers a refined and heartfelt celebration of Northumbrian flavours.

With a menu that sits perfectly in the sweet spot where fine dining meets unpretentious culinary comfort, it showcases seasonal, locally sourced produce with elegance and generosity.

In Alnwick - a town known for its history, gardens, and books - the Bailiffgate Hotel now offers a place where guests can dwell in the present while connecting with the past. It’s a fitting new chapter for a building with so many stories already written. And it’s only just begun.

Whether you’re drawn by the allure of medieval history, the charm of family-friendly events, or the promise of luxury accommodation, Alnwick this summer offers an experience like no other.

Immerse yourself in the magic of Alnwick Castle’s events and indulge in the comfort of the Bailiffgate Hotel. Your unforgettable summer adventure awaits.

Special offer: Enjoy a two-night bed and breakfast stay at Bailiffgate Hotel with free access to Alnwick Castle on one day during your visit - available to NationalWorld readers only