The crew held an informal ceremony and social evening at the Lifeboat Station, in Seahouses, on Friday (July 1) evening to mark their presentation with the award, which was created specially to mark the Monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

But at 3.16am today they were awoken following a request to launch the all-weather lifeboat.

The UK Coastguard requested the vessel’s assistance after being alerted to a medical emergency on Holy Island while the causeway was closed by the tide.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

Paramedics from Belford arrived as the boat was being prepared to launch and were taken aboard the lifeboat for the 18-minute passage.

The casualty was assessed and later evacuated to Seahouses Harbour, where he was taken by ambulance Cramlington Critical Care Hospital.

Seahouses Lifeboat Volunteer Coxswain Keith Slater said: “This was a straight forward casualty evacuation, and we wish the casualty well and hope he makes a speedy recovery. We were glad we were able to be of assistance for him.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.