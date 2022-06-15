Special medals for members of Berwick RNLI

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a special commemorative medal has been awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.
The criteria for this includes ‘frontline emergency services personnel that have been in paid service, retained or in a voluntary capacity, dealing with emergencies as part of their conditions of service, and have completed at least five full calendar years of service on February 6, 2022’.
The medals were presented by the recently installed Mayor of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Coun MIke Greener.