Special medals for members of Berwick RNLI

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a special commemorative medal has been awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The criteria for this includes ‘frontline emergency services personnel that have been in paid service, retained or in a voluntary capacity, dealing with emergencies as part of their conditions of service, and have completed at least five full calendar years of service on February 6, 2022’.