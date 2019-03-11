Holy Island garden wins Countryfile public vote

Holy Island’s Gertrude Jekyll Garden and Hadrian’s Wall are among the winners of the hotly contested BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019.
More than 30,000 votes were cast by the public, to recognise the very best of the British countryside, including mighty landmarks, outstanding national parks, best beaches, beautiful nature reserves and finest rural pubs.
The small yet cleverly planted walled garden Gertrude Jekyll Garden won Garden of the Year and Hadrian’s Wall won the Landmark of the Year.
Fergus Collins, editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine, said: “Congratulations to each of the winners – and all the people and places who were shortlisted. The aim of our awards is to celebrate the best of the British countryside and shine a light on lesser known places, projects and people.”
Winners will be profiled in the magazine’s May issue.
Village of the Year
1st Place: Bembridge, Isle of Wight
2nd Place: Ingleton, North Yorkshire
National Park of the Year
1st Place: North York Moors
2nd Place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon
Landmark of the Year
1st place: Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland
2nd place: Huer’s Hut, Cornwall
Beach of the Year
1st place: Sandown Bay, Isle of Wight
2nd place: Machrihanish Bay, Argyll and Kintyre
Rural Pub of the Year
1st place: The Dolaucothi Arms, Pumsaint, Carmarthenshire
Joint 2nd place: Crown Inn, Crowntown, Cornwall and The Chequers, Retford, Nottinghamshire
Garden of the Year
1st place: The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lindisfarne
2nd place: Coleton Fishacre, Devon
Holiday Destination of the Year
1st place: North Yorkshire
2nd place: Orkney
Nature Reserve of the Year
1st place: Falls of Clyde Scottish Wildlife Trust
2nd place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon, East Devon District Council
Wildlife Success Story of the Year
1st place: Beavers in the Forest of Dean
2nd place: Water vole reintroduction on Exmoor
Reader Photo of the Year
1st place: Hello, hare by Ben Hartley
2nd place: Standing tall by Iain Fazackerley