Holy Island garden wins Countryfile public vote

Holy Island’s Gertrude Jekyll Garden and Hadrian’s Wall are among the winners of the hotly contested BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019.

More than 30,000 votes were cast by the public, to recognise the very best of the British countryside, including mighty landmarks, outstanding national parks, best beaches, beautiful nature reserves and finest rural pubs.

Hadrian's Wall

The small yet cleverly planted walled garden Gertrude Jekyll Garden won Garden of the Year and Hadrian’s Wall won the Landmark of the Year.

Fergus Collins, editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine, said: “Congratulations to each of the winners – and all the people and places who were shortlisted. The aim of our awards is to celebrate the best of the British countryside and shine a light on lesser known places, projects and people.”

Winners will be profiled in the magazine’s May issue.

Northumberland National Park was an award winner last year. https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/news/northumberland-national-park-lands-countryfile-award-1-9064341

Village of the Year

1st Place: Bembridge, Isle of Wight

2nd Place: Ingleton, North Yorkshire

National Park of the Year

1st Place: North York Moors

2nd Place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon

Landmark of the Year

1st place: Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland

2nd place: Huer’s Hut, Cornwall

Beach of the Year

1st place: Sandown Bay, Isle of Wight

2nd place: Machrihanish Bay, Argyll and Kintyre

Rural Pub of the Year

1st place: The Dolaucothi Arms, Pumsaint, Carmarthenshire

Joint 2nd place: Crown Inn, Crowntown, Cornwall and The Chequers, Retford, Nottinghamshire

Garden of the Year

1st place: The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lindisfarne

2nd place: Coleton Fishacre, Devon

Holiday Destination of the Year

1st place: North Yorkshire

2nd place: Orkney

Nature Reserve of the Year

1st place: Falls of Clyde Scottish Wildlife Trust

2nd place: Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon, East Devon District Council

Wildlife Success Story of the Year

1st place: Beavers in the Forest of Dean

2nd place: Water vole reintroduction on Exmoor

Reader Photo of the Year

1st place: Hello, hare by Ben Hartley

2nd place: Standing tall by Iain Fazackerley