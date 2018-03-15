Northumberland National Park lands Countryfile Award

Northumberland National Park has today been named National Park of the Year 2018 in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards.

The Park, which won the same title back in 2016, was up against the New Forest, The Broads, Exmoor and Snowdonia in this year’s category. It was described as the ‘hands-down winner’ with Snowdonia in second place.

The awards citation reads: ‘With some of the best skies for stargazing and rare wildlife, including red squirrels, otters and black grouse, Northumberland is a haven for nature lovers and regularly performs well in the awards, winning both Holiday Destination of the Year and Beach of the Year in 2017 for Embleton Bay.

‘Readers voted overwhelmingly for England’s most northerly national park, thanks to attractions including Hadrian’s Wall, the Whin Sill, the Cheviot Hills and the Sycamore Gap – the most photographed spot in the whole of the national park. Fossil hunters can visit a number of key sites, while Hareshaw Linn is a treasure trove for botanists, thanks to the 300 different types of mosses, liverworts and lichen present near its nine-metre waterfall. There are plenty of mapped walks to choose from and guided walks available from April to October, including family-friendly options.’

Judge Mark Rowe said: “Northumberland does a wonderful job of just being what it is – very empty, with big skies and landscapes and superb wildlife.

“It’s commendable that the park authority does not try to be too intrusive – people go to national parks to get away from everything and whether you’re in a remote valley by a riverside or up on the moorland, you can do just that in Northumberland.”