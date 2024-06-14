General Election: Green credentials of North Northumberland candidates to be tested at Alnwick hustings
The Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green candidates for the new parliamentary seat of North Northumberland will go in front of the public at St.James Church Centre, on Wednesday, June 19.
The event has been organised by three local environmental organisations - Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Northumberland Green Hub and Alnwick area Friends of the Earth.
Conservative Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Labour’s David Smith and the Liberal Democrat’s Natalie Younes have confirmed their attendance alongside the Green Party’s Jan Rosen.
It follows hot on the heels of similar hustings held at the venue by Friends of the Earth for Mayor of the North candidates.
Mike Powell, of Friends of the Earth, who will chair the event, said: “Much of the current attention on the campaign is about tax and the economy but both are ultimately dependent on a functioning eco-system.
“The next government will need to make vital decisions about land use and management, energy, transport, air and water, which will either contribute to or limit solutions to the multiple environmental crises at global level.
“The same decisions will shape the options we have in our daily lives locally, not least in North Northumberland.”
The seat comprises virtually the whole of the abolished Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, plus the Pegswood and the three Morpeth divisions from the abolished constituency of Wansbeck.
Admission is free but donations are welcome. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
