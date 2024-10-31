Decisions on the future of the Rothbury Estate must be backed by those who call the area home, the new owners have been warned.

The Wildlife Trusts charity announced the purchase of a section of the 9,500 acre estate on Tuesday, alongside a commitment to purchase the remainder over the next two years. The current purchase includes the Simonside Hills and a mixture of lowland, woods, riverside and farmland on the western site of the Estate.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust, which has been heavily involved in the bid to purchase the land, says it aims to enhance the rich natural heritage of the estate for future generations while also creating a sustainable future for farmers and avoiding the land being broken up into multiple ownerships, which would make access for the public more difficult.

Coun Steven Bridgett, who represents the Rothbury ward on Northumberland County Council, stressed the importance of preserving the long-standing farming communities in the area.

View towards Simonside hills in Northumberland. Photo: Simon Greener/NCJ Media.

He said: “Whether this purchase is a good thing or not for the Coquet Valley remains to be seen. The environment is important but equally important is food security, as is supporting our farmers and the local economy.

“The last thing we want is to see them slowly eased out as we have seen in other areas – or a god-awful visitor centre or some of the attractions placed at Kielder, which would take away visitors from local businesses in Rothbury. Part of the attraction of the Simonside hills is they are untouched from development. Let’s keep it that way.

“Depending on what route the Wildlife Trust wish to take on managing the land up there, it could also end up being a very busy time for the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service come the summer. But only time will tell how this is going to pan out.

“We are yet to see anything firm from the Wildlife Trust but I know many local people will be watching closely what they propose, in a sensitive area where many our of ancient ancestors have lived for thousands of years. It is an area that is important to many of us who have spent our lives growing up with those hills in our shadow.”

The wildlife trust has said it will work with local people to ” create an exemplar of how nature, farming and community are integrated” and something residents “can feel immensely proud of”.

Farmer and county councillor for the Wooler ward Coun Mark Mather said it was important the views and concerns of local people were listened to.

He said: “I am very concerned. We can’t control who has bought it and I’m really pleased that they want to do a large consultation with the community.

“My concern is we want to ensure that the minority don’t get the majority of the voice and local residents who live and work on the land have a strong voice in the consultation. The reason why it is such a good public asset and has environmental value is because of the people that have lived there and farmed the land.

“There is a way forward for both farming and the community to have a green agenda.”