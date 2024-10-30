Wildlife conservation groups have reached an agreement with the Duke of Northumberland’s youngest son to buy the Rothbury Estate.

The Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts and Northumberland Wildlife Trust have agreed with Lord Max Percy to acquire the whole Estate through a two-phase purchase agreement.

The charities have now launched a £30m appeal to secure the entire 9,500 acres.

The current purchase includes the Simonside Hills and a mixture of lowland, woods, riverside and farmland – the western side of the estate.

The importance of the interests of tenant farmers, the majority of whom occupy under agricultural tenancies with lifetime security, has been carefully considered during the sale process and it will be a priority for Northumberland Wildlife Trust to establish and maintain a positive, productive, and sustainable relationship with them.

Mike Pratt, chief executive of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re very excited to be part of a once in a generation opportunity for a stunning area of countryside where people and nature can thrive side by side.

"It signals the start of something quite unique in Northumberland – and it will also have impact on a national scale. We’re looking forward to working with local people to create an exemplar of how farming, economy, nature and community are integrated – something that the community can feel immensely proud of.

“We’ll be talking and listening to people who live and work in the area over the coming months and we’re looking forward to working together to evolve a long-term plan for the Estate that respects its traditions and the livelihoods that depend on it. We will preserve and enhance public access and recreation opportunities so that people can enjoy this wonderful place.”

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts said: “This is a thrilling moment for The Wildlife Trusts who are working collectively – coming together from across the UK – to create a national flagship for nature recovery for the very first time. It’s a historic moment for our federation.

“The Rothbury Estate will come to play a key role in revitalising local economies, delivering multiple societal and environmental benefits – and it’ll provide the most amazing example for the rest of the country on a scale not seen before. We’re all absolutely delighted to be part of securing this precious piece of natural heritage for the nation.”

Claire Whitfield, Partner, Knight Frank commented: “We are delighted to announce the sale of The Rothbury Estate to The Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts, who we have no doubt will act as brilliant custodians of this truly special Estate.

"Throughout a considered sales campaign, targeting our network of environmentally conscious potential buyers, we received far reaching interest in this exceptionally rare opportunity, highlighting the appeal of this beautiful, nature-rich landscape.”

Lord Max Percy said: “I am pleased to announce that I have reached an agreement for the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts to purchase the Rothbury Estate with Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

"I am confident that this acquisition will secure long-term and sustainable management for the future of everyone living and working on the Rothbury Estate, as well as for the local community.

"Additionally, I have been reassured that The Wildlife Trusts will work closely with tenants to enhance employment opportunities and to collaborate closely on their aspirations for the Estate.”