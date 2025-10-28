One of Britain’s favourite seaside pastimes, rock pooling is now becoming a nationwide competition launching in Northumberland.

As part of its network of seven new hubs across the country, The Rock Pool Project is launching its first Bioblitz Battle events in Beadnell Haven, Northumberland on Saturday, November 8.

Thanks to funding from the ScottishPower Foundation, National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Marine Biological Association, these challenges bring communities together on local beaches, encouraging people to discover marine life and record the rarest species they can find.

Jane Dixon, volunteer leader for Northumberland, said: “There’s something magical about discovering the tiny creatures living in our rock pools – and now we’re inviting the community to turn that wonder into action.

The Rock Pool Project is coming to Beadnell, Northumberland.

"These events are a brilliant way to connect with nature, learn something new, and help protect our coastline.”

The Rock Pool Project has already built a strong reputation for combining education, conservation, and fun through its monthly Big Rock Pool Challenge events.

Participants race against time to identify local marine wildlife and score points for the variety of species they discover.

Dr Ben Holt, CEO and founder of the Rock Pool Project added: “We’ve been successfully running our hubs in Falmouth and Plymouth for eight years, attracting hundreds of people every month to explore local rock pools and record the species they find.

“We’re working with our new Hub leader Jane, to establish their local team in Beadnell Haven. If individuals would like to take part in events in this area, just visit our website to find out more.”

Commenting on the national expansion, Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to see The Rock Pool Project celebrate the next step in this truly unique initiative with the unveiling of the new hubs.

“These hubs will bring even more people together on their local beaches, not just to share the joy of discovering marine life and protecting the environment, but to help build lasting connections between communities and their coastlines.”

Stuart McLeod from The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We’re delighted to support The Rock Pool Project as it expands across the UK, inspiring people of all ages to connect with their local coastline and discover the incredible marine life on their doorstep.”