Seeds and cutting taken from the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall are showing positive signs of being viable for propagating.

The 200-year-old tree, which stood within Northumberland National Park on land cared for by the National Trust, is believed to have been deliberately felled in September.

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage remain on police bail.

Andy Jasper, director of gardens and parklands at the National Trust said: “After discovering the felled tree, our teams were quickly on the scene to collect material that would enable us to propagate from the tree.

The famous Sycamore Gap tree before it was felled. Picture: National Trust/John Miller

“This work is taking place in our specialist rare plant propagation nursery and although this wasn't really the right time of year to do this work, we are encouraged by positive signs of life, and are hopeful that over 30 per cent of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings (scions) will be viable, which means we can hopefully grow new descendants from the tree in the future.

“Over the next year, we’ll be doing all we can to nurture the seeds and cuttings, in the hope that some will grow into strong, sturdy saplings – providing a new future for this much-loved tree.

“We are also hoping that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it could take up to three years before we know if this is possible. As with many things in landscape restoration, we need to be patient and take the time to let nature do its thing.”

After an unprecedented public response to news of the tree’s felling, the National Trust and Northumberland National Park are working in partnership to develop a fitting tribute to ensure its legacy lives on.

The Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian's Wall is moved by crane. Picture: National Trust/Bec Hughes

Details of how local people and communities can get involved will be announced early in the new year, and any donations already received will be put towards this work.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the site for the National Trust says: “We’re incredibly grateful for the many commemorative ideas we’ve received since the tree was felled.

“The creativity and thought behind some of these ideas has been inspiring and is an indication of just how important this tree was for so many people.

“We are carefully considering all suggestions and collating the viable ones into themes for further public engagement.”

Tony Gates, chief executive, Northumberland National Park Authority said: “The unprecedented and historic incident which took place in September not only affected people locally, but also across the world, and we have felt this through the many poignant anecdotes people have shared.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we work behind the scenes and take a considered approach with our partners on what the next steps will be.”

Historic England is also assisting the partnership on dating the tree.

Mike Collins from Historic England said: “We are conducting a scientific analysis using a segment of the fallen tree to help date it more accurately, and we hope to have the results soon.”