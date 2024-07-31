Signs of regrowth spotted around Sycamore Gap tree stump at Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland
Growing from the base of the stump, eight new shoots have emerged giving hope that the tree lives on, ten months since it was felled in 2023.
The iconic sycamore tree was felled in an act of vandalism last autumn, sparking an unprecedented public response.
Each of the tiny new shoots has between one and six small leaves measuring between 2-4cm each in height and, whilst it’s early days, the National Trust and Northumberland National Park Authority is hopeful that if left to grow, the new shoots could develop significant new growth to form as ‘new’ trees around the original stump.
The regrowth was spotted by Northumberland National Park Authority ranger, Gary Pickles, as part of routine checks in the area.
He said: “I’ve done this walk several times over the last year, but this time it was different, there was something new - the trunk was showing signs of regeneration.
“I was first at the scene when the tree was discovered felled, and I remember saying hurriedly that it was gone. Now, I hope I can say that it’s back!”
Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, said: “It’s such welcome news. We always had hope that nature would find a way to recover, and to see signs of life, just ten months on is astonishing.
“Our aim is to leave all eight shoots to grow for a few years – to see how they develop. In time we’ll be able to decide how to manage the tree – as a coppiced stool or considering whether to reduce to a single tree at some point in the future.”
Andrew continued: “The next few weeks and months are vitally important for the success of these shoots forming into the reinvigorated tree.
“We respectfully ask that any visitors to the site keep away from the stump and to not touch the shoots.”
Tony Gates, chief executive officer, Northumberland National Park, said: “I know this news will bring hope to many people and a smile to many faces and we will watch and wait to see how these shoots develop.”
