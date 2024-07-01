Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council officers have recommended that a planning application for a solar farm in Northumberland is approved by councillors next week.

Developer Genesis One applied for planning consent to build the solar farm in West Chevington late last year.

The development would consist of 256 solar panels, carbon capture pods located in the ground beneath, and other supporting infrastructure, and has an expected lifespan of 40 years.

The land is currently used for the storage of machinery and excavated material from the nearby holiday accommodation development.

The solar farm will power nearby holiday homes. (Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

18 objections and three supportive comments were submitted to Northumberland County Council’s planning portal in relation to the application.

Objectors raised concerns relating to highway and fire safety, the scheme’s ecological and heritage impact, and the effect on residential amenity for the site’s neighbours.

However, council officers said the environmental benefits of the scheme, which will generate renewable energy for the nearby holiday homes and allow them to be taken off the grid, should give “positive weight” when deciding on the application.

Officers’ report said: “The scheme would support renewable energy generation and could therefore make a small but important contribution to the objective of achieving the statutory net zero target set for 2050 and the commitment to reducing emissions by 78% compared with 1990 levels by 2035.”

Although acknowledging that the project would negatively impact the setting of the neighbouring West Chevington Farmhouse, which is a Grade II listed building, council planners argued “the public benefits outweigh this harm.”

The report said: “The local planning authority is therefore satisfied that in this instance, there is an evident public benefit demonstrated in relation to climate change mitigation and a shift towards renewable energy.”

Officers also said they were “satisfied” that the application lines up with planning policy regarding the development’s impact on residential amenity.

A similar proposal for the site was rejected last year on the grounds of insufficient information.