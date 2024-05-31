Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new equestrian centre in Northumberland look likely to go ahead after they were recommended for planning approval.

Northumberland County Council officers recommended that the proposal for stables, accommodation, and an office at an agricultural site, unused for 16 years, be approved by councillors.

Members of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee will soon meet to decide the fate of the site, a former dairy cattle farm just off the A196 between Morpeth and Guide Post.

The scheme would see a barn at the site converted to house 24 horses, three accommodation units and some office space built, and new paths and parking laid.

The proposals would see new stables built at the countryside site near Morpeth. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

This would provide a professional and secure location for both horses and their riders to stay when travelling to Northumberland, such as for the purpose of competing in equestrian events in the county.

Lessons and overnight stay training camps would also be possible at the centre, as would visits from schools and colleges for residential activities, work experience placements, or well-being sessions.

The applicants also plan on launching a performance psychology business catering to equestrian competitors at the site.

The council rejected a similar application concerning the site in June last year but said the new plans “provide further justification for the visitor accommodation,” which had been a point of contention with the previous application due to the site’s green belt designation.

In their report, council officers said: “The application provides accommodation for the small and large groups who would visit the site equestrian related purposes.

“This is sufficiently specialised to meet the requirement that permanent buildings that include visitor accommodation should demonstrably improve and diversify the offer.”

The report continued: “The scheme provides a unique opportunity to grow and diversify tourism in Northumberland.

“In addition, the application confirms that a booking criterion would be in place to ensure that the accommodation remains only for those using the business strands of the site and not general holiday makers.

“The application has also received support from a local school that has expressed an interest in using the facilities and onsite accommodation.”

Council officers concluded: “There are elements of the proposal that would be inappropriate development in the green belt.

“However, a very special circumstances case has been put forward based on increased access to the countryside for the wider community, the associated health and well-being benefits, the stated educational role, economic and supporting of the rural economy, diversifying of the county’s tourist offer, and the removal of dereliction.

“It is considered that these positive factors would outweigh the green belt harms.”

The plans also received 84 supportive comments from members of the public but were objected to by Hepscott Parish Council.

Livestock was reintroduced to the fields surrounding the site by the current owners after they took over the farm in 2016. Two fields have been used for grazing horses since 2018, which the applicant says demonstrates “it is clear there is a demand for equestrian provisions.”

According to the applicants, the scheme will create 19 jobs if it goes ahead.