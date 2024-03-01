Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust and Northumberland National Park Authority have been working with Historic England and The Hadrian’s Wall Partnership to ensure a fitting legacy for the iconic tree since its felling in September 2023.

Over 2,000 heartfelt messages poured in from across the country and overseas and from these responses, three main themes for the tree’s legacy have emerged. They were: helping nature thrive, providing a place for reflection and working with artists.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall said: “We have been incredibly grateful for the support and comments that we’ve received over the last five months – thank you to everyone who has been in touch. It’s been important for us to read through each and every one, and to take the time to think about how we respond in ways that are fitting to this landscape and to the people who loved this tree.

The stump of the Sycamore Gap tree remains with a barrier to keep people away.

“I have worked at Hadrian’s Wall for 35 years, and to hear about so many people’s personal connections to the tree – from marriage proposals to the scattering of ashes – has been a moving experience."

Currently, the original stump is protected by a low fence to give it the best chance to regrow, a theme that was prominent among public response. Now, the organisations are exploring new ways to support tree planting and habitat creation in the area, and in December the National Trust shared that the seeds and material collected from the original tree are being monitored and cared for at the charity’s specialist plant conservation centre.

The public are also ensured that they can continue to build personal connections with the special place as the largest section of the felled tree will be on public view at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre by September 2024.

Specialists in woodwork and wood preservation have given their expert advice to make sure the tree was carefully cut into sections for removal from the site before the timber was treated and stored safely to be repurposed in the future by artists. Northumberland National Park Authority will soon be announcing a creative commission, which will be collaborating with local schools, community groups and individuals to gain their views.

Tony Gates, chief executive officer of Northumberland National Park Authority said: “The felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has shown just how much nature and landscape mean to people, to their very wellbeing.

“As stewards of the legacy of Sycamore Gap, the partners have been humbled by the outpouring of love and emotion for the tree.

“We are determined to honour the spirit of Sycamore Gap through opportunities to connect with the tree, and to create a legacy for both people and nature.”