Islanders fear the loss of a fishing heritage stretching back hundreds of years would have a significant social and economic impact on the community.

They have also questioned the ecological need for the area to be designated a Highly Protected Marine Area.

Vicar of Holy Island, Dr Sarah Hills, said: “This is not a fishing versus conservation argument.

"They are small scale sustainable fishermen – in fact lobster and crab potters, no actual fish are caught commercially nowadays because of conservation - with a strong sense of environmental stewardship to protect the resource on which they and their families depend.

"The social and economic impact on the community would be so high. Virtually the whole island is against it.”

If the Defra proposal is approved, fishing would be banned from Goswick to Bamburgh, and include habitats on the north shore of Holy Island, Budle Bay and the outer group of the Farne Islands.

"Our fishermen aren’t equipped to fish 30 miles out to sea,” added Dr Hills. “They can’t go south because that’s where the Seahouses boats fish and to the north is Berwick and the Scottish border. They’ll have nowhere to go.

"Many of them have always been fishermen and don’t know anything else and would probably have to move off the island. There aren’t other jobs apart from in hospitality.

"It would even have a knock-on effect on things like the coastguard because something like half of its team are fishermen. They’re the first responders to medical emergencies and causeway incidents.”

Fishermen themselves believe the benefits of sustainable fishing and multiple layers of conservation byelaws already in place have the ecosystem in a healthy place.

Paul Douglas, a Holy Island skipper, said: “We’ve gone through various byelaws over the years with Northumberland IFCA (Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority), pot limitations, berried hen bans, tagging systems, v-notching, and we’ve benefited 100% through better catches, fishing has never been better. We’re already reaping the benefits of conservation.”

It has also been pointed out that fishing is closely interlinked with tourism, with many fishing family members providing essential on-island work in hotels, bed and breakfasts, pubs and restaurants.

Paul Davison, a local restaurant owner, commented: “My staff on the island are families of the fishermen. If the fishery closes, my business will suffer because I cannot get the staff from the mainland due to the tides...also eating fresh Holy Island crab is a major part of the tourist experience here.”

A long-term resident islander added: “This will rip the heart out of the island community and leave it seriously depleted, and for what gain?”

Many islanders have put their views forward in the consultation which runs until September 28.

But Dr Hills said: “We’re disappointed at how short a time period that is.

"Before a decision is made, there needs to be an understanding of the delicate ecosystem of the island and a recognition of the importance and benefits of small-scale sustainable fishing in communities like Holy Island.”

Defra says HPMAs will ‘allow nature to recover to a more natural state, allowing the ecosystem to thrive.’

The proposal has already been welcomed by Northumberland Wildlife Trust.