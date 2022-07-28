A packed public meeting in Seahouses saw fishermen express fears for their livelihoods if the move proceeds.

As part of an effort to re-wild the sea, the government is consulting on the introduction of a Highly Protected Marine Area at Lindisfarne and Farnes Deep.

If approved, fishing would be banned from Goswick to Bamburgh, and include habitats on the north shore of Holy Island, Budle Bay and the outer group of the Farne Islands.

Holy Island harbour.

Billy Lawrence, secretary of Seahouses Fishermen’s Association, said: “We’re taken aback at what is being proposed because it’s not needed and hasn’t been thought out properly.

"The fishery is very robust so to take fishing away from what is only a handful of boats doesn’t make sense. Where's the evidence?”

Mr Lawrence, who fishes for lobster, crab and mackerel, added: "I understand they want to protect the environment but that’s in our interests too and we do that by putting under-size fish and lobster back.

"One of our main concerns is that if the Holy Island fishermen can’t put their gear out there they will have to go somewhere else and they might end up on our doorstep which wouldn’t do any good.

"Also, the boats that fish offshore are lucky if they can get out once a week in winter so taking away the option of fishing inshore puts them in a difficult situation when we’re always being told how important safety is. Defra have just pulled the goalposts away.”

Richard Ward, who has fished for lobster and crabs out of Holy Island harbour for the past 30 years, told the BBC: "Fishing is all I've known since leaving school, with my business partner we've worked blood, sweat and tears to build up the fleet we've got now and to hear we might not be able to fish here anymore is mind-boggling."

Lindisfarne and Farnes Deep are already Marine Protected Areas, but HPMA status would give them an even higher level of protection.

A public meeting was held in Seahouses. Picture: Northumberland IFCA.

Defra says HPMAs will ‘allow nature to recover to a more natural state, allowing the ecosystem to thrive.’

The Seahouses meeting was organised by Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA).

NIFCA chief executive Mike Hardy said: "We know that Defra want to see the environment return to its natural state but we have to strike the right balance and we’re in a position to add some local knowledge to the consultation process. Ultimately though it will go before government ministers for a decision.”

The proposal has already been welcomed by Northumberland Wildlife Trust as ‘great news for the wildlife living in the North Sea’.

Seahouses harbour.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “It is really important that local people, especially the fishing community, take the time to respond to this consultation which seeks to establish the socio-economic impact of implementing a Highly Protected Marine Area at Lindisfarne and Deep Farne.

“I would also encourage people to contact me with their thoughts and concerns, so I can also raise those with the Secretary of State and ensure the strength of feeling is properly understood.”

The public consultation runs until September 28.