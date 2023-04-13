Golden eagles on the comeback trail thanks to project backed by Duke of Northumberland estate

A golden eagle. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Burncastle Estate in the Scottish Borders has become the first estate to build two new artificial golden eagle eyries (nesting sites) as part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project

Project manager Dr Cat Barlow said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Northumberland Estates for being the first to create these very welcoming, carefully constructed eyries.

“Golden eagles typically begin to breed at around three to four years of age, so this is a particularly crucial time for the birds we first released in 2018 to have plenty of places to settle.

A golden eagle nest on the Burncastle Estate in the Scottish Borders.

"Before the project’s translocations began, we spent 11 years working with project partners and raptor experts to identify a significant number of areas where they could do this.

"After so many years it is fantastic to witness the eagles now doing just that and exploring long-empty historical ranges.”

Thanks to support from more than 17 privately-owned estates, the local population of golden eagles has increased to 38 – the highest number recorded for three centuries.

The Duke of Northumberland added: “We’ve been thrilled that the work of the project has led to golden eagles re-establishing a presence in the south of Scotland and it has been exciting to see these magnificent birds occupy a range close to Burncastle.