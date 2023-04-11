News you can trust since 1854
Plans submitted by Northumberland Estates for £300m development at Killingworth Moor

Plans for a £300m mixed-use development have been submitted by Northumberland Estates.

By Ian Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

The proposals at Killingworth Moor aim to provide much-needed high-quality new housing, schools, services and employment opportunities within North Tyneside.

They include a primary and secondary school, a local centre including shops and a medical centre, commercial space and 452 new homes.

The development intends to use renewable technologies, such as air source heat pumps and solar PV, on both residential and commercial properties in conjunction with energy-efficient build strategies to minimise carbon emissions.

A CGI of Northumberland Estates' proposed development at Killingworth Moor.A CGI of Northumberland Estates' proposed development at Killingworth Moor.
Guy Munden, development planner at Northumberland Estates, said: “The proposed plan will deliver a wide range of new benefits to the area, including major improvements to local roads, public open spaces, healthcare and education alongside 452 high-quality new homes in a range of types, sizes and styles.

"Many of the homes are affordable housing and will be available at a discounted market rate or affordable rent to further meet housing requirements in the area.”

The development will support around 770 construction jobs annually throughout the construction phase and creating many more jobs in local shops and services.

Northumberland Estatas says careful consideration has been given to maintaining existing trees and hedgerows and creating additional green space to ensure a biodiversity net gain is achieved and the retention and enhancement of cycle lanes and footpaths on the site will further add health and wellbeing benefits to the area.

More than 450 new homes are proposed.More than 450 new homes are proposed.
It says the proposed development at Killingworth Moor complies with the objectives set out in the National Planning Policy Framework and North Tyneside Local Plan to deliver social, economic and environmental resilience in the region.

