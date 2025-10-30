Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in Alnwick.

Police received a report that at 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 29), a woman in her 60s was walking through the car park of Morrisons on Fenkle Street.

The woman – who was using a white walking stick – is then reported to have been struck by a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Emergency services attended and the woman was airlifted to hospital having sustained serious injuries.

She remains in hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Sprinter remained at the scene following the collision to assist officers with their enquiries.

The injured woman is believed to have travelled to Morrisons in a blue Suzuki Swift car which was then parked up in a disabled parking space prior to being injured.

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police and officers are today appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and in particular those who may have dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information should send police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number NP-20251029-0509.