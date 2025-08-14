Police issue appeal after fatal motorcycle crash in Northumberland

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Northumberland.

Shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the C156 / A696 Belsay junction to Scots Gap.

It was reported that an orange KTM motorbike 350 was travelling south of Bolam Lake towards Belsay. When entering Belsay, for reasons yet to be established, the rider has collided with a road sign.

Emergency services attended and the rider - man in his 50s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers from the Force’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up to the collision which could assist with their enquiries.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson of Northumbria Police said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to offer them any support we can.”

Sergeant Ferguson added: “Our investigation into the collision is ongoing, and we are now appealing for witnesses who could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with drivers who were travelling in the area at the time, and to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital to our enquiries.”