Police are appealing to the public for information after a man sadly died after being hit by a bus in north Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 5am on Sunday, police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A1 just south of Haggerston Castle.

It was reported that a bus has been travelling on the northbound carriageway when it has struck a pedestrian who is believed to have been on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the pedestrian – a man in his 30s – was declared dead just after emergency services arrival.

The A1 near Haggerston Castle.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed for a number of hours.

Following the incident, officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team are looking to try to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now asking anyone who was travelling in the area at that time and witnessed what happened to come forward with information.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, or the moments in the lead up.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has tragically lost his life.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends as they try to come to terms with the news they have received this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we are doing all we can to better understand what led such a tragic incident occurring.

“I encourage anyone with any information to come forward and allow us to provide this man’s family with answers.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should get in touch by sending the Force a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on the website.

For those unable to contact police in those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20251102-0186.