Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service have released a list of leisure centres and stations that remain open for those still without power following the effects of Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid aims to get everyone back on supply by the end of today (Monday, January 27) as it revealed the Northumberland and County Durham region has 354 customers remaining without energy.

Steve McDonald, director of field operations, said: “I want to thank our customers for their patience – and our teams for their commitment.”

“We know how hard it is to be without power, and I’m sorry that some of our customers have had to manage without it. We will not stop until everyone is back on. Our welfare teams will still be out in the communities most affected today and we’ll ensure there are hot food vans and additional support for those who need it most.

Northern Powergrid's teams are working to get all of their customers back on supply by the end of today (Monday, January 27).

“I really want to thank customers – your support and patience goes a long way, particularly for our people who have to get the job done in very difficult circumstances.”

Scottish Power (SP Energy Networks) says that it currently only has small pockets of customers without power in its network area in Northumberland.

Across its network classed as Central and Southern Scotland, 97% of customers have now had power restored and around 5,000 are currently without power, with engineers continuing to work tirelessly to bring that number down.

Aileen Rourke, SP Energy Networks Scotland distribution director, said: “We know it has been a difficult few days for our customers and I thank them for all of their support.

“We have made good progress to restore power and have our full resource deployed, but won’t rest till everyone is back on supply.”

Below is a list of the Northumberland County Council leisure centres open today (Monday, January 27) for anyone without power who may want a hot shower, wash, to get warm or charge their phone:

Ashington 6.15am -10pm

Berwick 6.15am - 9.30pm

Blyth 6.15am-10pm

Concordia 6.15am - 9pm

Morpeth 6.20am -10pm

Newbiggin 9am - 10pm

Ponteland 6am - 10pm

Prudhoe 7am - 9.45pm

Wentworth 6.30am - 10pm

Willowburn 6.15am - 10pm

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is also offering shower facilities at their stations between 7am-10pm. Both Seahouses and Alnwick have fully accessible showers.