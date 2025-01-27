Leisure centres and fire stations open in Northumberland for those still without power after Storm Eowyn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid aims to get everyone back on supply by the end of today (Monday, January 27) as it revealed the Northumberland and County Durham region has 354 customers remaining without energy.
Steve McDonald, director of field operations, said: “I want to thank our customers for their patience – and our teams for their commitment.”
“We know how hard it is to be without power, and I’m sorry that some of our customers have had to manage without it. We will not stop until everyone is back on. Our welfare teams will still be out in the communities most affected today and we’ll ensure there are hot food vans and additional support for those who need it most.
“I really want to thank customers – your support and patience goes a long way, particularly for our people who have to get the job done in very difficult circumstances.”
Scottish Power (SP Energy Networks) says that it currently only has small pockets of customers without power in its network area in Northumberland.
Across its network classed as Central and Southern Scotland, 97% of customers have now had power restored and around 5,000 are currently without power, with engineers continuing to work tirelessly to bring that number down.
Aileen Rourke, SP Energy Networks Scotland distribution director, said: “We know it has been a difficult few days for our customers and I thank them for all of their support.
“We have made good progress to restore power and have our full resource deployed, but won’t rest till everyone is back on supply.”
Below is a list of the Northumberland County Council leisure centres open today (Monday, January 27) for anyone without power who may want a hot shower, wash, to get warm or charge their phone:
Ashington 6.15am -10pm
Berwick 6.15am - 9.30pm
Blyth 6.15am-10pm
Concordia 6.15am - 9pm
Morpeth 6.20am -10pm
Newbiggin 9am - 10pm
Ponteland 6am - 10pm
Prudhoe 7am - 9.45pm
Wentworth 6.30am - 10pm
Willowburn 6.15am - 10pm
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is also offering shower facilities at their stations between 7am-10pm. Both Seahouses and Alnwick have fully accessible showers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.