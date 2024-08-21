Emergency services race against incoming tide to move traffic stuck on Holy Island causeway after Beal level crossing damaged
Visitors making their way off the Northumberland beauty spot this afternoon (Wednesday) found themselves in a tailback after a tractor hit and damaged the barriers at Beal Level Crossing.
Northumberland County Council posted an alert at 2.20pm stating: ‘Beal Level Crossing barriers damaged - long tailbacks
‘There has been an incident at Beal Level crossing near Holy Island where a vehicle has hit the barriers, causing large tailbacks.
‘Police are in attendance but please avoid the area at this time if possible. We will update once the issue is resolved.’
It is understood police directed vehicles onto a field in order to clear the causeway, while coastguard rescue teams from Holy Island and Berwick assisted.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We're currently in attendance at a report of a barrier fault with Beal Level Crossing by the Holy Island.
"We're at the scene with partners to help direct traffic and would ask motorists to avoid travelling towards the area in the meantime."
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are working with emergency services to clear a backlog of traffic following an incident earlier where a tractor struck a barrier at a level crossing in Beal.
“Engineers responded to site shortly after and have now repaired the barrier, trains are being cautioned through the area while emergency services work to clear the traffic.”
The alarm was raised at about 11.40am.
Safe crossing times today are from 8.35am to 2.20pm and 9.05pm to 2.25am.
