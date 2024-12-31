Eco-artist paints the felled Sycamore Gap Tree on reused teabags
The Northumberland tree was unlawfully felled in 2023 and holds an important place in many people’s hearts - which is why Caroline says she wanted to dedicate her art to it.
After leaving her 20-year-long career due to burn-out, Caroline decided to pursue her dream to be an artist, specialising in unique, eco-conscious creations.
She said: “I'm a sustainable artist, I love to paint on things that would otherwise be thrown away or decayed – so I paint on teabags, I preserve leaves and paint on those an I upcycle crisp packets for jewellery and art.
"I started painting on teabags and then I thought it would be really lovely to do British landmarks on them because the British love their tea – it involves a lot of squinting and a really small brush.
She expanded: “I'm a nature artist too and unfortunately I never saw the sycamore gap tree, but I know how much it meant to people and it was such an iconic tree so I wanted to capture that
“I've had a wonderful response, I've sold a few of the sycamore gap ones, people love them as I just think its got a lot of meaning for so many people.”
Caroline has painted different versions of the tree throughout the changing seasons, including a special commissioned piece of somebody standing with it.
To purchase one of the special teabags, or enquire about personalised commissions, visit: https://www.carolouiseart.com
