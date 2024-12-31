Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eco-artist, Caroline West paints iconic landmarks on materials which would otherwise be wasted – using teabags to pay homage to the Sycamore Gap tree.

The Northumberland tree was unlawfully felled in 2023 and holds an important place in many people’s hearts - which is why Caroline says she wanted to dedicate her art to it.

After leaving her 20-year-long career due to burn-out, Caroline decided to pursue her dream to be an artist, specialising in unique, eco-conscious creations.

She said: “I'm a sustainable artist, I love to paint on things that would otherwise be thrown away or decayed – so I paint on teabags, I preserve leaves and paint on those an I upcycle crisp packets for jewellery and art.

Caroline paints iconic British landmarks on used teabags.

"I started painting on teabags and then I thought it would be really lovely to do British landmarks on them because the British love their tea – it involves a lot of squinting and a really small brush.

She expanded: “I'm a nature artist too and unfortunately I never saw the sycamore gap tree, but I know how much it meant to people and it was such an iconic tree so I wanted to capture that

“I've had a wonderful response, I've sold a few of the sycamore gap ones, people love them as I just think its got a lot of meaning for so many people.”

Caroline has painted different versions of the tree throughout the changing seasons, including a special commissioned piece of somebody standing with it.

To purchase one of the special teabags, or enquire about personalised commissions, visit: https://www.carolouiseart.com