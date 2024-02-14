Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a report at around 10pm on Sunday, February 11 that a pedestrian had been hit by a white Peugeot panel van on Front Street.

Emergency services arrived to find a woman in her 30s, who was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The vehicle had left the scene.

A police spokesperson told the Northumberland Gazette on Monday: “The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived. A man, aged 45, is currently helping police with enquiries.”

Officers investigating the suspected hit and run have appealed for witnesses to get in touch. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The injured woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers investigating the incident are now asking any witness to come forward.