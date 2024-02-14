Northumbria Police appeal for witnesses after Bedlington suspected hit and run
Police received a report at around 10pm on Sunday, February 11 that a pedestrian had been hit by a white Peugeot panel van on Front Street.
Emergency services arrived to find a woman in her 30s, who was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The vehicle had left the scene.
A police spokesperson told the Northumberland Gazette on Monday: “The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived. A man, aged 45, is currently helping police with enquiries.”
The injured woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers investigating the incident are now asking any witness to come forward.
The public has also been asked to check dashcam footage and get in touch if they see anything or have information that could be helpful, via the Northumbria Police website, by calling 101, or emailing [email protected].