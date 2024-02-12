Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after being struck by vehicle in Bedlington
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Front Street in Bedlington on Sunday evening.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while on Front Street, in Bedlington.
“Emergency services attended and the woman was found to have sustained serious head injuries in the incident.
“She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she remains in a serious condition.
“The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.
“A man – aged 45 – is currently helping police with enquiries.
“Anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240211-1062.”