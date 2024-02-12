News you can trust since 1854
Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after being struck by vehicle in Bedlington

Emergency services were called after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Bedlington.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Feb 2024, 17:11 GMT
The incident happened on Front Street in Bedlington on Sunday evening.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while on Front Street, in Bedlington.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was found to have sustained serious head injuries in the incident.

News from Northumbria Police.News from Northumbria Police.
“She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she remains in a serious condition.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

“A man – aged 45 – is currently helping police with enquiries.

“Anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240211-1062.”