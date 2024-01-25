Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charles ‘Michael’ Denton, of Atlee Terrace, Newbiggin, was prosecuted by the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) after an inspection of his catch in Blyth on March 15, 2023 found he had landed an egg-baring lobster.

At Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18, Denton was found guilty in his absence of breaching local fisheries legislation after enforcement officers’ findings were put to the court.

Magistrates agreed to NIFCA’s request to disqualify Denton, the owner and skipper of the commercial fishing vessel Talisman II BK176, from holding a shellfish permit to fish for 12 months.

Denton is the owner of a commercial fishing vessel, the Talisman II BK176. (Photo by NIFCA)

They also ordered him to pay a £480 fine, £1,800 in prosecution costs, and a victim surcharge of £192.00.

Nick Weir, lead enforcement officer for NIFCA, said: “The authority is pleased the court recognises the importance of NIFCA byelaws and agrees that Mr Denton should forfeit his right to a permit to fish along our coast.

“NIFCA did not take the decision lightly to request that Mr Denton be disqualified from holding a permit.

“The authority believes Mr Denton’s continued disregard for legislation designed to protect fish stocks is unacceptable.

“Preventing shellfish from reproducing is a risk to the long-term sustainability of the fishery and affects the entire fishing community.”

Denton was prosecuted by NIFCA twice in 2023, for retaining 179 undersized lobsters and for failing to comply with fisheries officers. He also has a string of other convictions for fisheries offences covering a 25-year period.

Nick added: “Fishing in Northumberland is an economically sensitive activity and of great social importance to our local heritage and character.

“Our byelaws, in conjunction with national legislation, balance the social, environmental, and economic needs of our stakeholders to promote healthy seas, sustainable fishing, and a viable industry.

“To ensure this, NIFCA will vigorously pursue anyone who jeopardises the health of the fishery or fails to comply with our officers and legislation.”