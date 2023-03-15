Charles ‘Michael’ Denton, of Atlee Terrace, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a requirements made by a fisheries officer who attempted to inspect his vessel.

The case was brought against Mr Denton by the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA).

The court heard that on February 10, 2022, Mr Denton, master of the currently unlicenced trawler Andigee and owner/skipper of the potting vessel Talisman II BK176, brought the Andigee into Blyth harbour from the sea.

Mr Denton's boat, Andigee.

NIFCA officers attempted to board the vessel to carry out an inspection but were prevented from boarding by Mr Denton, who blocked the only access ladder and refused to move.

On March 6, he was fined £300 and ordered to pay a further £300 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Nick Weir, lead enforcement officer for NIFCA, said: “The Authority is pleased that the court recognises the importance of national fisheries legislation, the work of our officers in managing the commercially sensitive stocks in our district, and the importance of our officers’ ability to work unimpeded by those who may seek to damage them.

"This is Mr Denton’s third conviction for either obstructing or failing to comply with fisheries officers, which adds to his substantial record comprising over 30 fisheries offences.