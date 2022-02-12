Hunt for a man who assaulted two women and stole over £900 during a robbery at a Northumberland Spar store

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following a robbery at a Spar store in Dudley.

By Ryan Smith
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 6:26 pm

Officers were called to the Spar store in Dudley shortly before 9pm on Friday, February 11, after receiving a report of a robbery.

It is understood that a man had entered the store, threatened and assaulted two female members of staff before stealing approximately £920 in cash from the till.

Nobody was injured however the staff who were present were left shaken as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a Spar store in Dudley. Photo: Google Maps.

An investigation into the robbery has been launched and police are carrying out a range of inquires to try and track down the person responsible.

Officers say that the offender is to be 6’4” tall, of slim build and was wearing all black clothes. He was also said to have been carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220211-1213.

