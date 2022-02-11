Dog ban trial on part of Northumberland coast abandoned

A trial dog zoning scheme was introduced on the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve last spring and summer to help shorebirds including little terns and ringed plover.

It saw dogs banned from the Wide Opens extending to Ross Back Sands south and north to the Beacons and Black Law; and the western section of Budle Bay.

While dogs were allowed to be exercised off their leads at the North Shore on Holy Island, they had to be kept on a short lead at all times elsewhere on the reserve.

Andrew Craggs.

Andrew Cragg, Lindisfarne & Newham Bog Natural Nature Reserves senior reserve manager, said: “The dog-free-zone trial in 2021 was part of our on-going byelaw review, to ensure Natural England has the best mechanisms in place to support our management of Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve.

“We have decided not to continue the scheme in future years, because our existing bye-laws and seasonal Shorebird Protection Areas already provide a good level of protection for local wildlife at the same time as maintaining access to our stunning nature reserve for people to enjoy.

“Spending time in nature has huge benefits to people’s wellbeing, and it’s up to all of us to protect nature while we enjoy it. Our local bye-laws mean visitors to Lindisfarne must keep dogs on a lead or at heel and prevent them from worrying or disturbing any animal or bird.”