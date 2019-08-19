Dad named as victim of Northumberland murder as detectives continue to search for his killer
Detectives searching for the killer of a man after he was attacked in Blyth have named him as a dad from the town.
At about 1.55am today, Monday, August 19, Northumbria Police received a report a 30-year-old man had been assaulted inside an address in Hallside Road.
The man had been socialising with people he knew inside the address when he has been involved in an altercation and been assaulted.
As a result of the assault, the victim suffered serious injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed article.
Paramedics were deployed to the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inquiries to locate the person believed to be responsible, who was an associate of the victim and had been in the address throughout the evening, continue this evening.
Police have now identified the victim of the assault as 30-year-old Scott Patterson, a dad who lived in the Blyth area.
Northumbria Police’s Superintendent Helen Anderson, the senior investigating officer on the case, said his family continue to receive support.
She said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for Scott’s family and we have specially trained Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) supporting them.
“I want to reiterate that this incident has taken place in a private address following an altercation between people who had been socialising together throughout the evening.
“This is not being treated as a stranger attack but we are still carrying out inquiries to trace a named suspect who we believe to be responsible for the assault.
“High visibility patrols are taking place across Blyth to carry out enquiries but to also reassure anyone who is concerned about the police activity.
“Our detectives are working hard to establish the facts and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact police.”
Anyone with any information about the incident, or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 68 19/08/19.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at the Northumbria Police website.