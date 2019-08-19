The incident happened at an address in Hallside Road

At about 1.55am on Monday, August 19, police received a report that a 30-year-old man had been assaulted inside an address on Hallside Roade in Blyth.

The man had been socialising with people he knew inside the address when he has got into an altercation and been assaulted.

Paramedics arrived at the address but sadly the man, who had suffered serious injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed to be responsible for the assault had left the area.

Inquiries to locate the man, who was an associate of the victim and had been in the address throughout the evening, are ongoing today (Monday, August 19).

Northumbria Police’s Superintendent Helen Anderson, the senior investigating officer on the case, wanted to reassure residents in Blyth that there was no wider risk to the public.

She said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life in the early hours of this morning.

“We have specially trained Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) supporting them at this difficult time and we are working hard to get them some answers.

“This incident has taken place in a private address following an altercation between people who were known to each other and who had been socialising together throughout the evening.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how the victim in this case has ultimately lost his life.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries to trace a named person and we would appeal directly for that person to come forward and speak to police.

“High visibility patrols are taking place across Blyth to carry out enquiries but to also reassure anyone who is concerned about the police activity.

“I want to make it clear that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to members of the public in the area.”

A post-mortem will take place later today to establish the cause of death.