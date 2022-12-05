David and Janice Hunter retired to Paphos 20 years ago.

Mrs Hunter, 75, had blood cancer and was found dead at the home they shared in the village of Tremithousa on December 18 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hunter has admitted killing his wife of 56 years, but his legal team argue it was an assisted suicide, not murder. They have long argued that Mr Hunter acted out of love for his wife and to end her suffering.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

Cypriot Attorney General rejected a request to reduce the charge earlier this year but, last month, lawyers agreed that Mr Hunter, 75, could plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hearing was held today (Monday) in the Paphos Assize Court where the case was adjourned until Tuesday, December 13 for facts of the case and mitigation to be advanced.

Mr Hunter is being represented by Justice Abroad, who is working with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou, an experienced human rights advocate, and Ritsa Pekri, a criminal law expert on this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said: “We remain hopeful that David will be sentenced before Christmas. There is no precedent for this kind of case in Cyprus and the court will have to look at how sentencing is dealt with in other common law jurisdiction for cases such as this to come to a fair sentence.

“With David’s strong mitigation, that he was acting on his wife’s request, that he is of previous good character, and that was in a loving relationship with his wife for more than 50 years, we remain hopeful that the court may give a sentence which can be suspended. In Cyprus any sentence of up to three years imprisonment can be suspended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family is raising funds to assist with legal costs to bring Mr Hunter home, and more than £26,000 has so far been donated.

The family is overwhelmed with the generous donations they have received, and they thank each and every person who has donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad