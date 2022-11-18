Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

Grandparents David and Janice Hunter retired to Paphos 20 years ago.

Mrs Hunter, 75, had blood cancer and was found dead at the home they shared in the village of Tremithousa on December 18 last year.

Mr Hunter has admitted killing his wife of 56 years, but his legal team argue it was an assisted suicide, not murder. They have long argued that Mr Hunter acted out of love for his wife and to end her suffering, but the

Lesley Cowthorpe and her dad David Hunter, a former Ashington miner.

Cypriot Attorney General rejected a request to reduce the charge earlier this year.

However, following a meeting yesterday, lawyers on both sides have now agreed to the facts of the case, and the 75-year-old will be able to enter a plea to manslaughter at a hearing on 5 December.

Mr Hunter is being represented by Justice Abroad, who is working with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou, an experienced human rights advocate, and Ritsa Pekri, a criminal law expert on this case.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said: “We are very pleased that the murder charge is no longer on the table as our objective all along has been to get David out of prison and back home as soon as possible.

“At the next hearing David’s strong mitigation, such as his good character and long and loving relationship with his wife, will be put before the court.

"We hope given the particular facts of this case, and case law in similar cases from around the world, that the eventual sentence is one that the court could consider suspending.

"We thank everyone from the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and around the world for their support of David and his family at this difficult time.”

David’s daughter, Lesley Cawthorne added: “As a family we still very much want to bring my dad home so that he can spend his remaining years with the people who love him.”

The family raising funds to assist with legal costs to bring David home, and more than £26,000 has so far been donated.