Grandparents David and Janice Hunter, from Ashington, retired to Paphos in Cyprus 20 years ago.

Mrs Hunter, 75, had blood cancer and was found dead at the home they shared in the village of Tremithousa on December 18 last year. Mr Hunter was found heavily sedated and spent two weeks in a coma.

Once he came round, police charged him with murder.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

Mr Hunter, an ex-miner, has admitted killing his wife of 56 years, who had terminal blood cancer, but his legal team argue it was an assisted suicide, not murder.

He is being represented by Justice Abroad, who is working with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou, an experienced human rights advocate, and Ritsa Pekri, a criminal law expert on this case.

They have long argued that Mr Hunter acted out of love for his wife and to end her suffering, but the Cypriot Attorney General rejected a request to reduce the charge earlier this year.

The trial was set to continue today – Wednesday – in the Paphos Assize Court after starting last month, but it was adjourned until November 18 so the prosecution and defence can move closer to an agreement on the facts, with the view to a possible plea deal at the next hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David and Janice Hunter on their wedding day.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said: “This is truly a tragic case, but it is pleasing that the prosecution and defence are moving closer together in regards agreeing the facts of this matter.

"We hope that the next hearing will be the final substantive hearing and that we are moving closer to getting David home to his family in the United Kingdom.”

David’s daughter, Lesley Cawthorne added: “As a family we still very much want to bring my dad home so that he can spend his remaining years with the people who love him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family are raising funds to assist with legal costs to bring David home. To donate please visit https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/help-bring-david-home/

They said they had been “overwhelmed” by the generous donations they has received so far, and thanked everyone who had donated.