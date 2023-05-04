Ashington men Shamer and Thomas Manning sentenced for their roles in theft of more than £200,000 of valuables during several burglaries
Two men from Ashington have been sentenced for their involvement in a series of burglaries across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle.
On Wednesday, May 3, 27-year-old Shamer Manning, of Ariel Street in Ashington, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to 12 years and four months imprisonment.
He had pleaded guilty to 17 counts of burglary and one charge of possession of an offensive substance.
Appearing alongside him, 45-year-old Thomas Manning, of Park Road in Ashington, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon after arresting officers seized a Taser from him.
Detective Inspector Katie Smith, who led the Northumbria Police investigation into the burglaries, said: “This is a fantastic outcome following a thorough and lengthy investigation by our skilled officers.
“They can now spend some time reflecting on their shameless actions.
“I hope they think long and hard about all the people in our communities that they have affected along the way.”
The duo had stolen over £200,000 worth of gold and cash during a series of break-ins between October 2020 and November 2021.
All the victims were from Asian communities and had the valuables stolen from their homes.
Police discovered that Shamer had purchased three vehicles online under the alias ‘John Cook’ and fitted them with cloned licence plates.
Evidence showed the vehicles near the scenes of several break-ins.
Officers also discovered Shamer’s phone had been active in the area at every burglary, and that he regularly contacted Thomas at those times.
The pair were arrested in December 2021 and pleaded guilty to their charges earlier this year.
Det Insp Smith said: “Burglary and theft are intrusive crimes, and we are committed to delivering robust action and effective justice against any offenders detected in our region.
“Everybody has the right to feel safe and secure in their own home, which is why we will always pursue those carrying out burglary offences and do all we can to bring them to justice.
“As ever, we would ask the wider public, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary can have by ensuring doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”