Celebrate Cassie’s life as she comes home to be buried in Alnwick

The community in Alnwick is being encouraged to turn out dressed in yellow ahead of the burial of Cassie Hayes on Friday, which is being dubbed Cassie’s Day.

The 28-year-old was killed in Merseyside on Saturday, January 13, following an attack at the travel agents where she worked.

Originally from Alnwick, the former Duchess’s Community High School, died after the incident at the TUI branch in Southport, where she was assistant manager. A 30-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

At the end of last week, her heartbroken mum Tracy spoke of her utter heartache and paid tribute to her ‘amazing’ daughter.

Now, her family is encouraging people to wear yellow to mark Cassie’s Day as she comes home to be buried in Alnwick on Friday.

Her sister Nadine posted on Facebook: ‘Our beautiful girl is home, for all those who would like to pay their respects to Cassie and say their goodbyes could we ask everyone to gather inside the entrance of Alnwick Cemetery on January 26 at noon, to help us guide Cassie to be with our loving dad.

‘While Cass is being laid to rest with close friends and family, could we kindly ask everyone to make their way to the Pavilion at Alnwick Garden for Cassie’s celebration of life. Please could we ask people to wear a touch of yellow as Cassie’s favourite colour was yellow.

‘Want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone of you who have supported us as a family through this very, very difficult time, thank you. Looking forward to seeing those who can make it. Much love Cassie’s family x’