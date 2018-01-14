Tributes after Alnwick woman 'with heart of gold' killed in alleged knife attack

Tributes have flooded in after a 28-year-old woman, originally from Alnwick, was killed yesterday following an attack at the travel agents where she worked in Merseyside.

Cassie Hayes, a former Duchess's Community High School pupil, died after the incident at the TUI branch where she worked in Southport shortly before 1.25pm on Saturday.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched and said that a 30-year-old man from St Helens had been arrested. A post-mortem examination is due to take place today to confirm how she died, while specially-trained police officers are meeting the 28-year-old’s family.

And after we shared the news this morning on our Facebook page, scores of people shared their condolences.

Leonie Taylor said: "My thoughts are with all the family. We used to work together in Alnwick Thomson when we both started out as apprentices. RIP Cassie xx"

Lisa Clarke-McIvor posted: "Such a lovely girl with a heart of gold loved working with her in Alnwick xx thoughts with her lovely family xx"

And Kelly Anne Campbell said: "Heard about this yesterday. So very sad. Tracy will be utterly truly heartbroken. Her kids and grandkids are her world.Thoughts with all the family at this sad time xxx RIP Cassie"

A fund-raising page has been set up by colleagues in the travel industry to support Cassie's family 'as they see fit'. More than £3,500 has already been raised.

A statement from Merseyside Police on Saturday said: 'Merseyside Police can confirm a murder investigation has been launched following an incident in Southport today.

'Officers were contacted at 1.25pm following reports that a 28 year-old woman had been injured at the Tui travel agents on Chapel Street. The woman was taken to hospital where she subsequently died from her injuries. The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

'A-30 year-old man from the St Helens area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held in custody. It is believed that the incident was domestic-related.

'Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 3094 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.'

A TUI spokeswoman said: "We regret to confirm that a female member of staff at our Southport Tui retail store tragically died in an incident today.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the staff member involved. We're doing everything possible to assist the local police with their investigation and support our customers and staff at this difficult time."