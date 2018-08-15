Bid to extend development in Northumberland village

An Alnwick house-builder has lodged a bid to create more homes to the north of its recent development in a Northumberland coastal village.

Cussins was the developer of the recently-constructed 39 homes in Embleton, known as Creighton Place, which is ‘fully sold and substantially completed’.

The company has now submitted an application to Northumberland County Council for another 16 dwellings, to be accessed from Creighton Place.

The proposals are for nine bungalows – four of which would be affordable – and seven two-storey houses.

A section 106 legal agreement would be signed to secure the properties as principal residences in perpetuity, so they could not be used as second homes or holiday lets.

The four affordable bungalows would be sold at 30 per cent below market value to local people in need and who satisfy the criteria set by the county council.

A report submitted with the application explains that a public consultation event was held in April at which a number of concerns were raised, including traffic impact, sewer capacity, flooding and the impact on the privacy/outlook of residents of Creighton Place.

The statement says that a speed survey at the entrance/exit of Creighton Place onto the B1339 concluded that the existing access has sufficient sight lines and does not need to be upgraded.

Further work on drainage has concluded that the land is not at risk of flooding and can be satisfactorily drained, while there is capacity for the additional sewage and the existing treatment works will be upgraded.

The layout has been changed to move new housing further away and a ‘landscaped tree belt’ between the new development and Creighton Place is proposed.

In the conclusion, it adds: ‘The orientation of the proposed housing seeks to minimise impact on existing residents and also to create more attractive northern edge to the village when approaching from the north, with outward facing housing separated by a landscaped belt to create a more permanent solution to the northern edge of Embleton.’

As reported last week, another applicant wants to build five homes – reduced from eight – on land across the B1339 from Creighton Place.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service